Beauty salon owner asks court for permission to reopen for ‘essential’ reflexology treatment

A judge has refused to allow a beauty salon owner vary her bail conditions to allow her to re-open her salon to carry out ‘essential’ reflexology treatment for clients - after she was charged with breaches of the current Health Act.

Christine McTiernan (48) - the owner of C&N Beauty Room in Balbriggan, Co Dublin - was arrested and charged last month with three breaches of Section 53 (1) (a) of the Health Act after she allegedly opened her salon during Level 5 lockdown.

All non-essential businesses are currently not allowed to open under Level 5 restrictions. Ms McTiernan, of Ashfield Rise in Balbriggan was brought before Swords District Court last month charged with opening her business, failing to close her business and unnecessary travel on February 24 at Dublin Street, Balbriggan.

All three charges are in breach of the current Covid regulations under the Health Act.

As part of her bail conditions the beauty salon owner has been ordered not to open her business while prohibited not to and has been ordered not engage in her business anywhere.

She has also been ordered to comply with all other regulations under the Health Act.

At Thursday’s sitting of Balbriggan District Court, an application was made by solicitor Fiona D’Arcy on behalf of Ms McTiernan to vary her bail conditions to allow her provide essential reflexology services in her salon.

“She wishes to ask the court to vary her bail conditions to allow her carry out reflexology treatment as it is deemed an essential service,” said Ms D’Arcy.

However, Judge Sandra Murphy said Ms McTiernan’s bail conditions are very clear.

“Reflexology is a service provided by a lot of beauty clinics that are closed,” said Judge Murphy.

“She is looking to open again under the auspices of offering reflexology. No, I am afraid not, her bail terms state she is not to operate “any business during covid restrictions.”

“At the moment I am not going to vary bail,” the judge said, and adjourned the case until next month for a plea to be entered or a hearing date to be fixed. Ms McTiernan was not required to appear before the court yesterday due to the pandemic. She has not indicated, as yet, how she intends to plead.

