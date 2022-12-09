BBC stops production of Irish dancing documentary following allegations of competition fixing

The BBC has stopped the production of a documentary on Irish dancing following "serious allegations" of competition fixing.

The documentary, which was a five-part series titled Point Perfect, was pulled by the broadcaster during early production.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the prestigious global body that governs Irish dancing, was rocked by an alleged cheating scandal in October.

The CLRG confirmed yesterday that its independent investigation into alleged cheating has now recommended that 44 cases go to a “full disciplinary hearing.”

Belfast-based production company Stellify Media was commissioned by the BBC to produce the series.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a BBC spokesperson said it is unable to proceed with the series as planned.

“During early production for the BBC Arts/NI co-production ‘Point Perfect’, serious allegations about aspects of competitive Irish dancing were reported in the press,” the spokesperson said.

"A number of these allegations are currently being investigated by the relevant authorities. Given this wider context the BBC is unable to proceed with the series as planned.

"We’d like to thank Stellify for their hard work on the series and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”

The Irish Independent first revealed that last summer, allegations of cheating against 12 Irish dance teachers and judges were handed to the CLRG.

In September, former Court of Appeal judge Mr Justice Michael Peart was tasked with helping to establish if those accused of cheating had a case to answer.

In a statement on Thursday, the CLRG said that “the independent investigation team examining allegations of wrongdoing within CLRG has recommended 44 cases under consideration proceed to full disciplinary hearing.

"This follows a thorough examination of all complaints, grievances and all accompanying evidence submitted by Members, by the investigation team led by Mr. Justice Michael Peart, a retired judge of the Court of Appeal.”

“All the individuals involved have been informed and suspended from CLRG competition adjudicating responsibilities while the disciplinary process is ongoing,” it said.

The dance body, which is understood to have over 2,000 members across the world, said that it is currently recruiting “experienced” and “external” individuals to sit on its disciplinary panel to consider the cases.

It is understood that a large number of allegations of cheating, both recent and historic, have been reported to the CLRG since the global alleged cheating scandal came to light.

“We wish to reiterate that CLRG regards all allegations of wrongdoing with the utmost seriousness. We look forward to the External Disciplinary Panel commencing its work and dealing with these issues as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the CLRG said.

The revelation that the investigation into cheating in the world of Irish dance is deepening comes ahead of a major meeting of the CLRG on Saturday.

The dance body is holding an Extraordinary General Meeting in Belfast on Saturday, to address concerns among teachers about the way the CLRG has handled the cheating scandal.