Battle to save Electric Picnic is lost as organisers officially cancel festival for 2021

Festival-goers in attendance at the Electric Picnic 2019 at Stradbally in Laois. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Electric Picnic has been officially cancelled, organisers confirmed tonight.

They said that they had “no choice” but to cancel the festival, which was scheduled to take place at the end of this month, after running out of time to stage it.

Organisers had pledged that only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to attend.

However earlier in the summer Laois County Council rejected an application for a license for the festival to be held in Stradbally.

Festival organisers then called on the council to reverse its decision. However, the council issued a statement saying this could not be done.

Government has since announced plans to increase the size of crowds allowed at live events.

“As many of you are aware, we asked Laois County Council to reverse the decision on EP being cancelled this year. Unfortunately, they have not yet done so and we have now run out of time,” read a statement from Electric Picnic organisers.

“Regrettably, we have no other choice but to cancel this year’s edition. We would not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day, and it would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve.”

They said all ticket holders will be offered a full refund or they can hold on to their tickets until next year.

"We look forward to seeing you all in Stradbally next year, the 2022 edition will revert back to the original weekend on September 2nd-4th, 2022,” the statement added.

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin had said that communication was ongoing with the festival’s organisers earlier this week.