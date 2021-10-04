Baseball bat assault follows tensions between paramilitary-linked families

A brutal paramilitary style assault, during which a man was beaten to within an inch of his life, has taken place just minutes away from where Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn lost his life in a similar attack.

The man was beaten about the head and body by a loyalist gang armed with baseball bats on Saturday night.

He was rushed to hospital where he required surgery to repair a number of broken bones and remains in a stable condition.

The assault has been linked to tensions in the area between a number of families with paramilitary connections.

The man who was assaulted is a once-close associate of Carrickfergus grandfather and convicted loyalist Paul Patterson, who was found guilty in October last year of storing ammunition for the South East Antrim UDA.

The 55-year-old denied charges of possessing 37 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances following Paramilitary Crime Taskforce raids last year on his elderly mother's home. But after a two-day trial at Belfast Crown Court, a jury took less than 90 minutes to convict him.

Last week police were called to the estate after a woman reported being badly assaulted. Pictures of her injuries were posted on social media showing serious bruising to her head and face.

A man in his 30s made counter allegations claiming he had been assaulted and thrown down stairs during an altercation involving a number of people in the estate.

Since then there have been threats issued to several individuals.

This all took place in the build up to the attack on Saturday evening at Cherry Walk in Carrickfergus, just a two minute walk away from the flat in which Glenn Quinn was beaten to death with baseball bats.

Mr Quinn (47), was found dead in his flat at Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of the Co Antrim town in January of last year. He had over 50 broken bones and had been left to die in agony.

A vulnerable man, he suffered from a rare blood disorder and was terminally ill at the time. His mother and sister have made a number of appeals for witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation to come forward.

He had been targeted for speaking out in defence of a friend who was being intimidated by the paramilitary organisation.

Despite it being widely known that senior members of the South East Antrim UDA ordered and carried out the attack, no one has been charged with the murder.

The group later claimed that the attack had not been sanctioned and bizarrely told church mediators that it had banned any future beatings with bats or iron bars.

There have been claims that loyalist paramilitaries “have the run” of Carrickfergus with the PSNI failing to hold them to account for a series of brutal murders and attacks.

Mr Quinn was the eighth person to be murdered by factions of the out-of-control South East Antrim UDA gang in the last two decades in the small seaside town.

Charlie Strain and Tommy Hollran were beaten to death by members of the terror gang in 1998 and 2006. In 2009, Mark Gourley (36) was abducted and murdered, his remains have never been recovered.

Chinese takeaway owner Simon Tang was killed during a robbery in 1996. Hugh Cameron was stabbed to death in 2001 and high-profile loyalist Geordie Gilmore, who was shot dead four years ago as part of an internal feud within the organisation.

Father-of-two Colin Horner was killed in a supermarket car park in Bangor in May 2017 as part of the same feud.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson met with the family of Glenn Quinn last month.

Speaking afterwards he said: “The murder of Glenn is not the only murder to have been carried out within Carrick, however, and there must be an effective policing response against any group which attempts to exert control and fear over a community.

"That is something we will be discussing with the chief constable when I next meet him.”

The PSNI has appealed for witness to the attack on Saturday.