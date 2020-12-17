Barry Cowen turns down Taoiseach’s offer as Micheál Martin appoints backbench TDs to spokesperson roles

Barry Cowen was offered a role in the area of climate action but turned it down. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

FORMER Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has turned down a spokesperson role offered to him by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin has appointed a number of backbench TDs as spokespersons in areas where Fianna Fáil does not hold a portfolio.

However, some party TDs have played down the significance of the roles. One Fianna Fáil TD who had not received a call from the Taoiseach and was not expecting one, texted: "He can stick it up... "

The Fianna Fáil leader offered Mr Cowen a role in the area of climate action but the former minister turned down the position.

The Taoiseach sacked the Offaly TD three weeks into the Government’s term in office following a controversy over a 2016 drink driving offence.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary, who briefly succeeded Mr Cowen in the Department of Agriculture, has accepted the role of Fianna Fáil spokesperson on social protection.

Mr Calleary stepped down from his ministry after attending the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, during the summer.

Mr Martin appointed Jim O’Callaghan as the party’s justice spokesperson. Mr O’Callaghan turned down an offer of a junior ministry when the Government was formed.

Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin will be Dublin spokesperson. Mr Devlin will also be the party’s deputy whip which is a position that comes with a €9,500 allowance.

Cavan-Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth will take on media, culture, tourism and sport, Cork East TD James O'Connor will be transport spokesperson, and Longford-Westmeath Joe Flaherty will handle rural and community development.

Dublin North-West TD Paul McAuliffe is overseeing local government, electoral reform and parliamentary party liaison for Fianna Fáil councillors.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry will take on the higher education spokesperson role, while James Lawless will be responsible for media, communication networks and digital policy.

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O'Sullivan gets special education shadow portfolio, and Dublin South West TD John Lahart gets equality and integration.

A number of TDs who were given party spokesperson roles were privately dismissive of the initiative, with one describing it as "a waste of space", and saying they told the Taoiseach: "I said: 'Look, I'll do it, but it means nothing.'"

A second TD who is also now a party spokesperson said: "My main focus will be the committee. This is a shiny bauble not something to get terribly excited about. But I suppose it’s better to get the call than not get one."

Other TDs welcomed the move, however. Mr Flaherty who is the party's new community development spokesperson said he was "very happy".

"To be asked to serve any role by An Taoiseach is a huge honour. Community development is a key pillar in this Government's plans and Co Longford are leading the way in terms of development and regeneration," he said.

Online Editors