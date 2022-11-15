Banner flown over I'm A Celebrity jungle calling for Matt Hancock’s removal

Matt Hancock howls with pain after being bitten by a scorpion on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The banner was flown over the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp by Covid campaigners

A banner has been flown over the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp demanding the removal of Matt Hancock from the show.

UK campaign groups 38 Degrees and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said they were behind the message, which read: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!"

Mr Hancock (44) was the UK health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted online today in relation to Mr Hancock’s participation on the reality TV show, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said the politician “isn’t a celebrity”.

“He's the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules,” they said.

“He’s the man we wrote to over a year ago asking him to pass over his private gmail emails relating to the handling of the pandemic to the new health secretary in readiness for the Covid Inquiry. He’s the man who didn’t even respond to us.

“He's claimed the inquiry will set the record straight, but it can only get to the truth if is has the evidence it needs. He should be at home sending in those emails rather than being rewarded with £400,000 for not doing his job.

“His transparent attempt to sell more books and cleanse his public profile has failed, just like the ‘protective ring’ he dared to suggest he had placed around care homes.”

Mr Hancock’s participation on the TV show has been widely criticised by the public and his colleagues as he is still a serving MP.

He was stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join the series.

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock has been challenged by his campmates on his reasons for joining the show. He said he would use his appearance to show a more personal side and to promote his work on dyslexia.

He told campmates that what he is "really looking for is a bit of forgiveness".

He took part in his sixth consecutive challenge in Monday night’s episode since joining the Virgin Media reality show last week.