Banks resist new system-wide payment break option

BANKS have insisted they are working closely with customers impacted by latest restrictions, but there are no plans to return to large-scale payment breaks.

At the start of the first lockdown last spring, lenders offered payment breaks on a mass scale to those struggling to repay mortgages, personal loans and to small firms under pressure on loan repayments .

They were offered for an initial period of three months, which was subsequently extended to six months.

But banks are resisting attempts to get them to offer system-wide repayment breaks again.

This is despite the Government saying this week it was engaging with the banking sector to ensure borrowers who need loan repayment breaks as a result of the further increase in Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions get them.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government wants to ensure that banks “provide additional payment breaks to mortgage holders and people who have loans, who cannot afford to meet those payments as a result of the Covid crisis”.

The Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) said in a statement that standard payment breaks continue to be part of the wide range of tailored solutions which are being made available to customers.

People unable to make their payments will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, the BPFI, which represents banks, other lenders, credit servicers and vultures, said.

Customers are also being offered periods of reduced or interest only repayments, and term extensions, where these solutions are appropriate, it said.

Chief executive of the banking lobby group Brian Hayes said: “Specialist teams across the support units in the five retail banks and other lenders are working closely with customers on a case-by-case basis to find a supportive solution which meets their individual circumstances.

“Standard payment breaks continue to be part of the wide range of tailored solutions which are being made available to customers upon assessment of their situation.”

He said customers are also being offered periods of reduced or interest-only repayments, and term extensions, where these solutions are appropriate.

Mr Hayes added that although we are in the early days of the latest restrictions, lenders are not seeing an influx of requests for support similar to last March.

During the first Covid-19 surge last spring, the banks put in place a co-ordinated system of repayment breaks for personal and business customers who were experiencing financial.

By the end of November, breaks had been approved on 151,000 accounts, with more than 74,000 of those for mortgage on private dwellings.

About 94pc, or 142,000, of the payment breaks had expired by the end of November.

