Ban on naming of dead children has had a ‘profound negative impact’ – Justice Minister Helen McEntee

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee says there has been a “profound negative impact” as a result of a court ban on the naming of dead children who are the victims of crime.

Legislation to roll back the law preventing the naming of a dead child in court cases has been introduced in the Seanad, and is being supported by the Government.

A judgement in the Court of Appeal last year led to a situation where a deceased child victim may be named until a person is charged with their murder or killing through manslaughter, but not thereafter.

Minister McEntee said families had felt unable to honour their children or their legacies.

Read More

“This impact is very clear to me and I want to give power back to those parents, so that they can remember their children,” she said.

Her comments come after a disguised parent spoke anonymously on Primetime last week about the loss of their child, who could not be named, and the emotional problems that arose as a result of the ban.

Senator Michael McDowell introduced the Children (Amendment) Bill following a ruling by Mr Justice George Birmingham on section 252 of the Children’s Act 2001 on October 29, 2020.

Senator Rónán Mullen said the Court of Appeal had banned the naming of a dead child in the media during and after a court proceeding, but it was not open to the court to interpret what the framers of the law might have intended.

Mr McDowell said making child victims unidentifiable forever was using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. “This is fraught with difficulty, and we will have to be very subtle in how we address it,” he said. “We have to tweak it to get it absolutely right.”

Mary Seery Kearney, a Fine Gael Senator and barrister, said she had acted in such cases both for prosecution and defence.

“What I see in the section now is that all of the power resides with the court, whereas I think the families should have the right to waive (non-identification),” she said.

Survivor child victims in later life should also have the right to waive their original anonymity, but this would continue to apply for child perpetrators when they had grown into adulthood.

Senator Ivana Bacik said a terrible injustice had been done to bereaved parents, who had spoken on their pain and trauma.

People felt they had been denied a voice, she said.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins said it was tragically sometimes the case that not only was the victim of violent death a child, but so too was the perpetrator. There were issues about the public interest to be teased out, she said.

She said there was a related case of victim invisibility - the recordings of institutional abuse victims being deleted – which went to the same core of respecting the accounts of children, “even in the many years that followed.”

The now adults wanted their stories heard and preserved.

“It is unfair to the memory of children who have been killed that we allow this ruling to continue,” said Fiona O’Loughlin of Fianna Fáil, who said it was “enormously unfair” on families, who felt the memory of their child was being erased from history.

The current situation was leading to absurd outcomes, she said.

Senator Gerard Craughwell said he was mindful of the way in which the families of missing children like Jo Jo Dollard and Philip Cairns had kept their names alive by regularly discussing their cases.

Ms McEntee said she would bring an amendment to Senator McDowell’s Bill to enable child victims to be named. The Government also wanted to address the situation where adults who were children when offences were committed could waive their anonymity.

This would be done through another amendment to the Bill she said. She thanked Senator McDowell for introducing the legislation.

“It’s about doing this as quickly as possible, but making sure we get it right,” she said.

Read More

Online Editors