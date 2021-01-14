Bail conditions relaxed for former soldier who groped two women

A court has relaxed bail conditions for a former soldier awaiting sentence for groping two women in a busy Dublin pub.

Nourden Belarbi (32), from Algeria but currently with addresses at Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, Dublin and at Richmond Street, in Longford Town, was remanded on continuing bail pending sentencing next month.

Victim impact statements were given to Dublin District Court. Today, Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case for finalisation by another judge who had heard the evidence and a mitigation plea earlier.

However, noting there was no Garda objection, she agreed to a defence solicitor’s request to reduce Belarbi’s signing-on condition. It was changed from three times a week to just once, at a Garda station in Dublin.

The court had been told at a previous hearing that Belarbi was tackled and had a drink poured over him after one victim approached the second woman to say she too had been sexually assaulted by him.

Earlier the court heard that from the victim impact statements, “it is clear they were severely affected by what happened that night”. Their statements were praised by the judge as hard hitting and eloquent.

Belarbi pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to sexually assaulting the two women in a popular pub in the city’s north-side on October 14, 2018.

The court heard the first woman, who was in her early 40s, was approached by Belarbi who “proceeded to grab her by her breast”.

“The injured party chased the defendant away,” court Garda Sergeant Paul Keane said.

“Slightly intoxicated” Belarbi went to another section of the pub and approached his next victim, aged 30, the court has heard.

He then grabbed her bottom and, “she became upset and threw her drunk over him”.

The first woman then approached her and “and said it happened to her too, she too had been assaulted.”

The court heard a member of security had also witnessed the first incident.

Bar staff were informed and gardai were called to arrest Belarbi who did not address the court.

CCTV cameras captured the incident but the footage was not shown during the hearing.

The women had drink taken but were not intoxicated, the court heard.

Belarbi was not known to either of them, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Coleen Gildernew said Berlabi was apologetic and had no prior convictions. He came to Ireland three years ago and had previously served in the army in Algeria. Following an incident in the army he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder .

A pre-sentence probation report and an assessment of sexual risk were sought by the court.

