Bah humbug: Policies add a messy mix of fury to jumbled messages

You’ve a better chance of winning the lotto jackpot now than getting a pint after 8pm.

Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?

Well, yes, but the virus doesn’t particularly care.

The latest restrictions are a massive blow to morale across the country. Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred to “a great national effort” around vaccinations. But the mood of the nation is not upbeat. It’s dejection. The Government’s method of arriving at decisions leaves much to be desired. The system of having Nphet issue its decrees almost a full day before the Government arrives at its announcement has got to change.

The Coalition promise of an end to the mixed messaging and consistency in communications didn’t last long.

Instead, the public got a new set of restrictions landed on them out of the sky and in a contradictory fashion. The resulting day of leaks, conjecture and speculation caused needless alarm. Nphet’s recommendation for a 5pm closure of pubs and restaurants caused consternation across the board.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers rightly went on the war path, with out-of-touch ministers surprised by the backlash.

The livelihoods of people in small businesses were devastated at a time when they were trying to make up some of their losses.

And it all seemed to be part of the usual political game between Nphet and the Coalition. There has got to be a better way for the Government to go about its business – one that actually takes account of the lives being affected by these decisions.

In the end, the Cabinet opted for an 8pm, rather than a 5pm finish.

“You might go for a flat white in Dublin at four o’clock, but you don’t go for your pint of stout until seven or eight,” a Coalition backbencher said.

Fine Gael – the party for people who drink up early in the day. It’s not quite what Leo Varadkar had in mind. The chief medical officer wasn’t all that bothered by the three-hour gap between his recommendation and the final decision.

At a rather bizarre technical briefing from Nphet, Dr Holohan said the 8pm curfew is a “welcome acceptance” of their advice that we need to drive down infection.

Nphet voices are also supposedly going to be on the airwaves in the coming days. The central message should have been about the danger of Omicron, not surprise at the new restrictions.

“It spreads so aggressively, throughout all age groups, that we are likely to see infections at a rate that is far in excess of anything we have seen to date,” the Taoiseach noted. The public has shown time and again that they will abide by restrictions when put in place.

But the Government seems to now be taking that for granted. The Taoiseach says the developments will be deeply disappointing for many but “we are in a much better place than we were last year”. It doesn’t feel that way.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald did appear to support the public health advice.

But she swiftly moved on to testing, vaccination and hospital capacity and a wider criticism of the Government to plan, manage and deliver.

“We finally have to have a coherent plan from Government,” she said. It’s difficult to plan for an unpredictable new variant which is more transmissable than anything seen before. But the bah humbug! policies added a messy mix of fury to the mixed messages from the different arms of Government.

The Taoiseach admits he felt the potential impact of Omicron is not fully understood by the public.

He inadvertently hit the nail on the head on the negative reaction to the restrictions. The seriousness with which the variant is being treated was not matched by a coherent explanation of what was coming down the track.