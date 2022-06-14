Bad news for hay fever sufferers as ‘very high’ levels of pollen expected this week

The pollen count will be very high across the country on Thursday

Hay fever sufferers should stock up on tissues as Met Éireann forecasts high levels of pollen across the country over the coming days.

There is a “very high” risk from grass pollen in Leinster and Munster today and it will continue up until Thursday.

Connacht and Ulster will experience a “high” risk from grass pollen today and tomorrow ahead of a “very high” risk on Thursday.

The forecaster said there will be a high to very high level of grass pollen during warm, dry and sunny weather.

Nettle pollen will also be airborne while there will be a low to moderate risk of fungal spores.

Tree pollen season has now finished while weed pollen includes low to moderate amounts of plantain and dock and nettle at a high risk in the southern regions in good weather.

Read More

Fungal spores are on the increase with Leptosphaeria, which will increase for a time after rainfall and affect a minority of sufferers, Cladosporium is at moderate risk in warm, dry and sunny weather and Alternaria is on the increase but still low for now.

This comes as a mainly dry, warm and sunny week is forecast with highest temperatures set to reach 26C on Friday in Leinster and Munster.

There will be a good deal of cloud across the west and north of the country on Wednesday with occasional showers.

In the east and south it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with isolated showers.

There will be highest temperatures between 16C to 21C, warmest in the south and east, with a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

Thursday is set to be a warm and dry day with sunny spells across the south and east of the country. Temperatures here will reach between 18C to 22C.

Further to the northwest it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.