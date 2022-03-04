‘Baby Tilly can’t wait to meet her big brother’ – Irish family of baby born via surrogacy express ‘relief’ as they journey home

The family of an Irish baby who was safely taken out of Ukraine have said their “thoughts, prayers and love are with the people of Ukraine who have given so much to Ireland”.

On Thursday news broke that four Irish babies born via surrogacy in a Kyiv maternity hospital had been safely evacuated out of the invaded country and united with their parents.

The babies, which includes a set of twins, were born earlier this week and were accompanied by a care team to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, where they were reunited with their parents.

The three sets of parents were flown to Romania on an Irish Air Corps jet before they made their way to the Moldovan border where they were united with the children.

Following the successful extraction mission, parents Gavin and Lesley-Anne Grimes said they wanted to “highlight how relieved and thankful we are to the country of Ukraine and its people”.

“We want everyone to know what a truly amazing place it is and how wonderful the Ukrainian people are. Our surrogate mother is safe and with her family. We are in daily contact to offer support in these difficult times. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the people of Ukraine who have given so much to Ireland,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“We would like to personally thank Senator Mary Seery Kearney, Tracy Horan, Annette Hickey, Maureen, Minister Simon Coveney and his team at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Minister Simon Harris. Irish Families Through Surrogacy for their guidance and support. In Ukraine, the wonderful nurses and medical staff that took care of Tilly, our daughter, in the hospital and kept her safe. Our legal representation in Ukraine, Olga Danchenko. Heartfelt thanks to the brave Ukrainian contractors who helped also.

“All our wonderful family and friends for their love and support but above all, our surrogate mother who is the most wonderful person. Baby Tilly can’t wait to meet her big brother Tadhg at home in Ireland,” the statement added.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) which has been assisting the Grimes’ and other Irish families said, “we are truly thankful that these precious babies are safely in their parents’ arms.”

The charity said many of its members are in regular contact with their surrogate mothers - both those who have already given birth or who are still expecting babies.

“They have offered support and have been successful at transferring financial aid to their surrogate mother to ensure that they can get to a safe place and to provide provisions for their families at this most distressing time. If Surrogate Mothers and their families wish to leave Ukraine, all assistance is being provided to help facilitate this,” IFTS said.