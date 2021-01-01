Babies born in Ireland today will have an average life expectancy of 105 years

Babies born in Ireland on New Year’s Day have an average life expectancy of 105.6 years.

An estimated 157 babies will be born in Ireland today, according to data from Unicef, with 371,504 babies born in total around the world.

Irish babies will account for only 0.0004pc of all babies born around the world today.

Fiji in the Pacific welcomed 2021’s first baby, while the United States will welcome its last.

Around the world, over half all births which took place yesterday were in 10 countries, with 59,995 born in India being the most babies born in any country.

35,615 babies were born in China and 21,439 in Nigeria.

Pakistan will see 14,161 babies being born, 12,336 will be born in Indonesia, 12,006 in Ethiopia.

The United States is set to welcome 10,312 babies on New Year’s Day, Egypt 9,455, Bangladesh 9,236 and 8,640 babies will be born in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us, and there is perhaps no better way to turn the page than to welcome new young lives into the world,” said Unicef Ireland Executive Director Peter Power.

He said that today’s world will be inherited by the children born today.

“With the challenges of 2020 behind us, and the opportunities of 2021 before us, now is the time to begin to build a better world. Children born today will inherit the world we begin to build for them—today.”

This year, Unicef celebrates its 75th anniversary. The organisation is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

