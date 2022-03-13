Ukrainian families walk along the road between Lviv and Shehyni in Ukraine, having been turned into refugees in their own country by war. Credit: Marc Sanye/AP

Brent Renaud poses with his Peabody Award in 2015 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

An award-winning New York Times photojournalist has been shot dead by Russian troops in Ukraine, the head of police in the Kyiv region has said.

Brent Renaud, 51, was killed and one fellow journalist was injured in Irpin, according to local authorities.

He was thought to be working for The New York Times because he had a press badge for the publication but the newspaper has said he was not assignment for them and had not worked for them since 2015.

New York Times deputy managing editor Cliff Levy issued a statement on the journalist’s death and paid tribute to him.

He issued a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.

“Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine.

“Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”

The head of police in the Kyiv region Andriy Nebitov published photos of the press ID and the journalist’s passport.

“The invaders cynically kill even journalists of the international media who try to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine,” he wrote on Facebook.