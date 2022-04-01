It will be difficult for Ireland to stay out of a recession, due to the war in Ukraine, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Government is working on another package of cost of living measures to help struggling households with rising inflation and heat and energy costs.

This may include expanding the eligibility criteria for the fuel allowance as well as VAT reductions on fuel.

Gas and energy prices may “double” in the coming weeks, Mr Varadkar warned.

The Tánaiste admitted it will be difficult to keep Ireland out of a recession, especially if other European countries are plunged into one, with the German economy slowing down and very high rates of inflation in the US.

“I think it’s difficult and I can’t guarantee that it’s not going to happen.

“I’m determined that we avoid going into a recession as a consequence of the current crisis.

“That is possible but it does mean doubling down on all the things that make Ireland successfully economically,” he said.

Mr Varadkar warned the price of gas “will increase a lot and if you take from trough to peak we may see gas and energy prices as much as double.”

He said he wants to see the Government borrowing money to pay for another cost of living package to help families and denied a suggestion that the previous package, announced only in February, was insufficient.

“No government can fully compensate people for what is happening internationally,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to reporters at Dublin Zoo, at the opening of the new red panda and snow leopard exhibit.