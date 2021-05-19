The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned of “significant job losses and irreparable damage” to the economy if the Government does not lift all quarantine restrictions.

In a letter to the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Willie Walsh, IATA CEO said that quarantine measures for passengers from overseas should be removed “as soon as possible”.

Mr Walsh said that the emergence of virus variants and rising cases in some countries has “killed” demand for air travel.

He said that the Government should have a plan in place to restart the aviation sector “so that no time is lost” when the epidemiological situation allows.

“Most Governments have not yet provided clear indications of the benchmarks that they will use to safely give back people travel freedom.”

The aviation sector will emerge out of the pandemic “financially weakened”, according to Mr Walsh, who added that Government support in aviation is needed in order to boost the sector.

There must also be an end to “extortionate costs” for testing at airports, as “increased travel costs will mean a slower economic recovery”.

The EU traffic light system should be resumed and quarantine restrictions lifted “as soon as possible”, he writes.

“The aviation industry will not recover if quarantine restrictions remain in place causing significant job losses and irreparable damage to the Irish economy.

“All quarantine requirements that are in place should be removed as soon as possible,” Mr Walsh added.

He also said that “best in class” antigen tests should be used for passengers arriving and departing countries, as these are much faster and cost-efficient than PCR tests.

“Travel corridors” should also be established, which would help to relax restrictions between pairs of countries, such as Ireland and the US.

The IATA forecasts the net airline industry to make a loss of $47.7bn this year, an improvement of the estimated loss of $126.4bn last year.