Aviation crisis deepens despite vaccine rollout as fears mount of A two-speed recovery

AIRPORT and airline bosses warned that Ireland and Europe is facing a two-speed aviation market recovery - with the fall-out to the Covid-19 crisis deepening rather than easing within the EU.

The warning came as the Government again urged Irish residents to holiday at home this summer and not to travel overseas despite the promised arrival of an EU digital vaccine 'passport' by late summer.

Analysts indicated that the European aviation market may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2025 - two years later than hoped - despite the success of vaccination programmes in countries like the UK and Israel.

Major Irish airports including Dublin, Cork and Shannon have seen passenger traffic slashed by over 90pc - with Cork indicating it will shut down altogether from September for ten weeks to fast-track a long-awaited runway refurbishment programme.

Ireland West-Knock said it had seen business shrink back to levels not seen since 2001.

More than 2,000 air routes have been lost across Europe since January 1.

Now, the latest statistics from major European airport body, ACI, indicated the crisis has deepened rather than improved despite the increasing roll-out of vaccines.

Passenger traffic for January-March slumped by -81.7pc across the European airport network compared to the same period pre-pandemic (January-March 2019).

This represents a further decrease from the previous quarter (October-December 2020) which traffic fell by -79.2pc.

Incredibly, European airports have lost 395.5 million passengers.

However, ACI warned that the greatest concern is focused on the emergency of a two-speed aviation market.

Airports in the EU/EEA/Switzerland are still sinking into the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic while other European airports - taking a lead from Russia and Turkey - are faring much better.

EU/EEA/Swiss and UK airports saw passenger traffic plummet from -85pc in January to -89pc in March.

In stark contrast, other aviation markets led by Turkey and Russia improved markedly from -59pc in January to -49pc in March.

All have imposed less severe lockdown restrictions and travel bans combined with greater domestic flight demand.

Istanbul and Moscow have now taken the mantle of Europe's busiest airports.

Europe's former busiest airport - London Heathrow - has seen its passenger traffic collapse by 91pc.

ACI director general Olivier Jankovec said it was a grim situation.

“If anything, these figures show not only that the crisis has not receded, but that things have actually got worse for airports since the beginning of the year – especially for those in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK," he said.

"Beyond rock bottom traffic and collapsed connectivity, there is no escaping the fact that the financial resilience of Europe’s airports is faltering by the day. We desperately need to get the recovery underway during the summer and are anxious to see the vaccination rollout finally improving the epidemiological situation."