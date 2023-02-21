| 8.3°C Dublin

Author warns against taking tools away from writers following Roald Dahl ‘censorship’

Salman Rushdie is among critics of Roald Dahl rewrites

Salman Rushdie is among critics of Roald Dahl rewrites

Salman Rushdie is among critics of Roald Dahl rewrites (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Roald Dahl

Brett Campbell

A children’s author has warned it is a “bad idea” to prevent writers using certain words amid a fierce debate over Roald Dahl books being “airbrushed”.

It comes after representatives of the late British novelist’s estate and publisher, Puffin Books, confirmed classics including The BFG and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory have been rewritten to remove language that could be deemed offensive.

