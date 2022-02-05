Author Marian Keyes says rehab was one of the ‘happiest times’ of her life

Author Marian Keyes has said that rehab was one of the “happiest times” of her life.

In an interview with The Guardian, the bestselling author discussed her newest book Rachel, Again, a sequel to her 1998 novel Rachel’s Holiday.

The books follow Rachel Walsh, an addict who spent time in rehab during her 20s as part of her recovery.

Read More

Opening up about her own time in rehab, Keyes said: “Having gone through rehab myself, it was one of the happiest times of my life in a bizarre way.

“The bonds that you form with the people in your group, the other walking wounded…we were all trying to help each other,” she explained.

“It was actually very beautiful. I wanted to bring that same camaraderie and humanity to the new book.

“Once I did go through rehab and admit the game was up, things were possible for me - healthy relationships, a career, honest, authentic friendships,” she said.

Four months before she gave up drinking, the Limerick native wrote a short story and sent it to a publisher.

A year after she left, her first novel, Watermelon, was published when she was aged 32.

The 58-year-old began drinking at just 14-years-old.

Opening up about her addiction, she previously said: “The wheels were coming off in my final year in school. I was very angry. And then in college, I drank so much. And, like, from much earlier - it was all about alcohol.

"I hadn't a clue how to be in the world. I hadn't a clue how to manage my own feelings. I hadn't a clue how to manage relationships. I was just lost.

"So, when I started drinking, I thought, 'This is it, this is the thing I need, this is what's going to help me get through the world like the rest of them. Suddenly, I can be normal. I have found my crutch, my insulin. Whatever the bit that was missing in me, I've found it now'.

“So, it was a huge relief, and it stayed the most important relationship of my life until I had no choice but to stop."

When she stopped, Marian said that her world was suddenly “full of colour and loveliness”.