Author Edna O’Brien honoured with France’s highest cultural distinction

Ms Edna O'Brien will have the award bestowed upon her in an online ceremony this Sunday. Photo: Tom Davies/Jack Mead.

Multiple award-winning author Edna O’Brien will be named Commander in the French “Ordre des Arts et Lettres” by Mrs Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, French Minister of Culture.

The Order of Arts and Letters is awarded each year by the French Minister of Culture to significant figures in the arts and literature.

Ms O’Brien will have the honour bestowed upon her on Sunday, during an online ceremony on the eve of International Women’s Day.

Up to 20 people can receive the title of Commander each year, adding Edna O’Brien to an exclusive list of cultural figures including other Irish recipients Bono and Seamus Heaney.

Figures such as Colum McCann and Gabriel Byrne will make testimonials and pay tribute to Ms O’Brien during the online ceremony.

Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland, commented: “The French government is delighted to present this distinction to Mrs Edna O'Brien, a great figure of Irish literature and to pay tribute to her literary work which has always been committed to denouncing injustices against women”.

Minister of Culture Catherine Martin said: “The Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres is one of France’s greatest honours and I am so pleased that Edna O’Brien’s work and writing life is being recognised by France in this special way.

“Edna O’Brien is widely recognised in Ireland as a national treasure. In a career which spans an extraordinary six decades, her special use of words has gained a dedicated readership both in Ireland and abroad.

“In the week when we celebrate International Women’s Day, I would like to highlight Edna’s work in championing women’s rights and recognise the special influence on younger writers who followed her path.”

Edna O’Brien has built a special relationship with France and the French public both for the quality of her writing but also for her universal struggles which received a particular resonance in France.

In 2020, she opened the Avignon Theatre Festival in partnership with France Culture with the reading of her last novel Girl, a moving story about violence against women, one of her longlife concerns.

Born and raised in Tuamgraney Co. Clare, Edna O’Brien has received numerous accolades.

She is the recipient of many awards including the Irish PEN Lifetime Achievement Award, the American National Arts Gold Medal, the Frank O’Connor Prize, the PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature whose acclaimed work “broke down social and sexual barriers for women in Ireland and beyond.”

In 2019, she was awarded with the highly prestigious Prix Femina special, by an exclusively female jury, a special prize in honour of Edna O’Brien’s entire body of work making her its first ever non-French recipient.

Her first novel The Country Girls, was banned and even incurred a burning when it was first published in 1960. Since then she has written over twenty novels (including most recently Girl), over five works of drama and four works of non-fiction including her memoir, Country Girl

