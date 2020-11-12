Author Colm Tóibín joins the fight against ‘House of the Dead’ hostel plan for iconic James Joyce building

James Joyce's 'House of the Dead', the redbrick on the left, at Usher's Island in Dublin 8

International best-selling author Colm Tóibín is among those fighting to prevent James Joyce’s ‘House of the Dead’ from being turned into a 50-bed tourist hostel.

This follows the author of Brooklyn lodging a joint appeal with John McCourt to An Bord Pleanála against the Dublin City Council decision to give the scheme the green light last month.

The council granted planning permission for the proposal after the planner in the case concluded that the proposed change of use to a tourist hostel “will be the best way to secure its long-term conservation”.

The house, at 15 Usher’s Island, Dublin 8, was once home to James Joyce’s grand aunts and is the setting of Joyce’s best known short story, The Dead.

The appeal by Mr Tóibín and Mr McCourt is among the third-party appeals lodged against the city council decision.

Others to lodge appeals are An Taisce, Dermot Kelly, as well as a fourth appeal by Dr Seamus Cannon and Charles Hulgraine.

In their joint objection lodged with the council against the plan by Fergus McCabe and Brian Stynes, Colm Tóibín and John McCourt claimed that the hostel plan will “destroy an essential part of Ireland’s cultural history”.

Read More

In an objection, the two claimed “that the atmosphere in the house and the way the rooms are configured are mostly untouched since Joyce’s time”.

They stated that turning it into a hostel "would wreck the uniquely valuable interior, which still maintains the character of the house so splendidly described” in The Dead.

They added: “In the decades since Joyce’s death, too many of the places that have been rendered immortal in his writing have been lost to the city”.

They state: “Let us not repeat this mistake today.”

In the An Taisce appeal lodged with the appeals board, Kevin Duff of the Dublin City Association contends that the proposal currently presented for change of use to a hostel would not be appropriate and would be in serious conflict with the provisions relating to protection of protected structures.

Mr Duff states that “refusal is recommended in order to find a way forward and secure the future of this key cultural building of Dublin city”.

Consultants for the applicants told the council that the hostel will be managed to a high professional standard to ensure that guests are mindful of the neighbouring residential context.

They stated that the substantial investment “will result in a high quality tourist offering” and those who will stay in the hostel will be overnight travellers and also those wishing to stay longer in the city.

A decision is due on the case next March

Read More

.

Read More

Online Editors