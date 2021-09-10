| 17.2°C Dublin

Austrian police say a man hid his mother's body in his basement for over a year in order to continue receiving her pension and nursing allowance

Innsbruck Expand

Close

Innsbruck

Innsbruck

Innsbruck

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Austrian police say a man hid his mother's body in his basement for over a year in order to continue receiving her pension and nursing allowance.

Police in Tyrol province said Thursday that officers paid a visit to the man in the Innsbruck area last weekend because suspicions had arisen that his 89-year-old mother had died in June 2020.

They said in a statement that the 66-year old admitted in questioning to having kept her body in the basement after she died at home so that he could keep receiving her benefits. Investigations so far suggest that he took in a “mid-five-digit” sum of euros.

Authorities conducted an autopsy on his mother's body on Wednesday and found no evidence of foul play.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy