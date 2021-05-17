The month of August might be the “earliest” before holidays abroad will be allowed, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Some European countries may request that incoming passengers are fully vaccinated, or do a test, or both, before arrival.

The Tánaiste said that currently, it is against the law to travel in or out of the country for non-essential reasons.

Read More

However, he said that this law may be changed towards the end of the summer and travel to Britain may be allowed earlier.

“I think it’s more towards the end of the summer that it’s more likely around August at the earliest before we’ll be saying to people that it’s okay to engage in non essential international travel,” he said.

Following the introduction of the EU Digital Green Cert, some member states will have “flexibility” how they can utilise it.

“Some countries might say [that] a test is enough, other countries might say you have to be vaccinated, other countries might say, you might have to be vaccinated and have a test,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that mandatory hotel quarantine will be in place for “quite some time”.

“It is my ambition, intention and hope that we’re going to be able to restore the Common Travel Area with Britain very soon.

“There will large parts of the world that will not be vaccinated fully or even extensively until the middle of next year.

“Australia, New Zealand, China and others will not be vaccinated until middle of next year.

“Large parts of the developing world, India, Brazil, aren’t going to be vaccinated for quite some time as well.”

“I think we will have some form of mandatory hotel quarantine for people travelling to and from those high risk areas.

He said that for European countries, as well as America, Israel and the Middle East, it may be possible to allow travel into those countries sooner.

Read More