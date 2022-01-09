At least 19 dead – including nine children – in Bronx apartment block fire

Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo: REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

Nineteen people have died – including nine children – in a Bronx apartment fire which the FDNY commissioner said is one of the worst in New York City’s memory.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people had died, including children.

More than 60 people were injured in the blaze which broke out at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens more people suffered life-threatening injuries in the large fire.

According to the FDNY, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene. Photos posted online showed a rescue ladder extended up to an eighth-floor window while flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said 32 people were transported to five hospitals, with the majority of the victims suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest”, he said. “That is unprecedented in our city. We expect there to be numerous fatalities.”

Mr Nigro compared the severity of the fire to the Happy Land social club fire, which killed 87 people in 1990 when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

According to Mr Nigro, Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, he said, which apparently allowed the fire to accelerate and spread smoke upward quickly.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin but the cause is under investigation.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a house fire in Philadelphia left 12 people — including eight children — dead.

With additional reporting from Associated Press. More to follow..