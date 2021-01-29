AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine approved for all adults including over-65s in European Union

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by the EU’s medicine agency for all adults, including over 65s, in the European Union.

It is the third Covid-19 vaccine that has been authorised for use in the EU by European Medicines Agency (EMA), following the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement released today, the EMA said the “quality, safety, and efficiency” of the vaccine has been assessed and it has been approved for use in the EU, despite German authorities announcing they will not be vaccinating anyone over the age of 85 with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA, said: “With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens.

"As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.”

More to follow...

Online Editors