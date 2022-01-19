The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, says proposed legislation effectively requiring every school to draw up a customer service charter could harm student wellbeing.

The Parent and Student Charter bill, currently going through the Oireachtas, will oblige boards of management to set out what students and parents can expect from the school.

Charters will cover issues such as grievance procedures and, overall, aim to give parents and students a greater say in the education provided to students, backed-up by the legislation.

But research commissioned by the ASTI says the proposed charters are based on a business model that encourages schools to focus on narrow performance indicators, lead to reduced student and teacher wellbeing and widen social inequalities.

ASTI president, Eamon Dennehy, said the research underpinned the union’s concerns that the legislation, as proposed, would have unintended negative consequences for second-level education.

He said the bill represented “a disturbing departure from the established norm of a whole-school-community approach to second-level education,” one which is based on fostering partnership and inclusivity and which placed a high trust in the teaching profession.

Instead it was based on “the mistaken premise that students and their parents were ‘clients’ in the education service rather than partners in highly complex communities.”

Mr Dennehy said their research demonstrated “that this type of consumerist approach has the potential to be extremely damaging for young people, for education systems and for society as a whole.”

The findings are drawn from a review of national and international research of charter-type models of education regulation and accountability, by Dr Caitríona Fitzgerald. Dr Fitzgerald is a research assistant in the Education Research Centre.

According to the ‘Accountability and Regulation in Education: A Better Way’ report, charter models of accountability treat schools as measurable entities with specific outputs that can be used for evaluation, ranking and comparison.

They place emphasis on the provision of a service, such as education, to customers - parents and students - via market-led mechanisms such as school league tables, it states.

The report’s key findings include that they encourage school leaders to focus on performance and output, rather than values, social goals and being leaders of teaching.

There were also negative implications for teacher professionalism, workload, school culture and school-community relationships, and student and teacher wellbeing, it states.

The report said in terms of teachers’ professionalism, charter-type models of accountability largely focus on control rather than trust.

"A balance needs to be struck between holding schools to account as well as allowing teachers the space and professional autonomy to do the right thing. A large part of this process relies on trust,” it said.

Mr Dennehy said any proposed legislation seeking to regulate the relationships between school community partners must support teacher professionalism and facilitate effective engagement and decision making by all partners.

“It is essential that as a society, we reject proposals which essentially commodify education as primarily a relationship between providers and consumers,” he said.