ASTI is not inviting Education Minister Norma Foley to address annual conference

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI , is not inviting Education Minister Norma Foley to address its annual Easter conference.

There was a strain in relations recently when the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) withdrew from talks on the Leaving Cert 2021, to which it returned a few days later.

At the time the Department of Education said it was both “taken aback and disappointed” at the ASTI's move, which had not been indicated in discussions that had taken place earlier the same day.

An ASTI spokesperson said the reason for not extending the invitation to Ms Foley was because of a ‘packed agenda’ for the event, adding that there were no guest speakers this year.

The spokesperson said the matter had been discussed at a meeting of the union’s Standing Committee.

Ms Foley is a former teacher, and prior to her election last year worked at Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Co Kerry where the ASTI would represent teaching staff.

It is customary for the incumbent minister to attend the annual conferences of all three teacher unions, which take place in the week after Easter.

All the conferences are being held online over two days and will be truncated versions of the traditional in-person gatherings, which extend over three days.

Both the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), which is anticipating having up to 800 delegates and guests engaged in the event, and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have invited Ms Foley to address their conventions.

The TUI, which represents third-level lecturers, has also invited Higher and Further Education Minister Simon Harris to address delegates.

Ms Foley has also accepted an invitation to speak to delegates at the annual conference of Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants (SNAs), in the same week.

While the conferences are ‘virtual’, other unions are seeking to keep them as close to normal as possible, and motions will be discussed, although debates will lack the atmosphere of a hall.

Statements from guest speakers, such as the minister, may be pre-recorded.

It is not the first time that the ASTI has declined to issue an invitation to the incumbent education minister to address its conference.

In 2015, when it was in dispute with the government over Junior Cycle reform, it did not invite then minister Jan O'Sullivan.

The year before that, ASTI delegates heckled then minister Ruairí Quinn, and the noisy encounter included the use of a loudhailer by one delegate, Andrew Phelan, now a member of the ASTI Standing Committee.

