| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Associate of garda murderer Aaron Brady arrested as part of witness intimidation probe

The suspect was being quizzed in a Co Monaghan garda station last night Expand

Close

The suspect was being quizzed in a Co Monaghan garda station last night

The suspect was being quizzed in a Co Monaghan garda station last night

The suspect was being quizzed in a Co Monaghan garda station last night

An associate of garda murderer Aaron Brady has been arrested by detectives investigating a campaign of intimidation during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

The suspect, who is aged in his 50s, was being detained in a garda station in Co Monaghan last night.

He is the sixth man to be arrested by officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) as part of the intimidation probe.

Privacy