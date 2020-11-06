Associate of garda murderer Aaron Brady arrested as part of witness intimidation probe

An associate of garda murderer Aaron Brady has been arrested by detectives investigating a campaign of intimidation during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

The suspect, who is aged in his 50s, was being detained in a garda station in Co Monaghan last night.

He is the sixth man to be arrested by officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) as part of the intimidation probe.

It can be revealed that the arrested man, who was not previously known to gardaí for involvement in crime, has visited the killer in jail since he was moved to Portlaoise Prison, where he is serving his life sentence on A wing in Ireland’s highest security jail.

The arrested man, who is prominent in GAA circles, has played a big part in a recently launched ‘campaign for justice’ on behalf of the twisted killer from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, which has attracted the support of many conspiracy theorists.

He was arrested after travelling to Co Monaghan from Northern Ireland.

Garda killer Brady is also expected to be arrested by gardaí as part of the widescale intimidation investigation, which is being carried out by specialist officers from the Cold Case Unit.

His associate, who was being detained in the Co Monaghan station, is expected to be released without charge with a file to be prepared for the DPP.

This is exactly what happened to five criminals who have previously been arrested as part of the same probe.

Last month, it was revealed that a very close associate of slain Coolock criminal Jamie Tighe Ennis (24), who was shot dead as part of a northside feud in October 2017, was the fifth suspect to be arrested.

The suspect, in his late 20s and who has previous convictions for firearms offences and violent disorder, was detained at the Bridewell garda station in the capital’s north city where he was grilled by the NBCI detectives.

A week earlier, on October 8 last, four suspects were arrested. A 46-year-old man, who was arrested and taken to Raheny garda station, is currently serving a two-year suspended jail term in relation to heroin possession.

Also arrested was a 29-year-old career criminal from Darndale, who is suspected of “passing on messages from jail to the outside” for money.

North inner city criminal Glen Holland (37), who is aligned to the Kinahan cartel and arrested in Mountjoy Prison, was also released without charge after being quizzed by detectives.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (28), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions, currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.

Brady was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe and the thug now known as prisoner 74326, is the first person in 35 years to be convicted and jailed for capital murder.

He was given a 14-year concurrent jail term for the armed robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.