Ashling Murphy was just going for a run… an hour before she was teaching children the ways of the world

She was just going for a run. A simple pleasurable way to unwind at the end of the day.

Just an hour before, Ashling Murphy had stood in the classroom, teaching a group of seven-year-old children the ways of the world.

Today, those same children of Durrow National School, bewildered and upset, are receiving counselling in an attempt to explain the inexplicable – that their lovely young teacher will not be returning to them.

Just 23 years of age, beautiful, vibrant, talented and a traditional fiddle player who played in Ceidlidh bands for years, Ashling had just graduated as a primary teacher three short months ago. She had her whole life in front of her – and it was poised to be wonderful.

We are told the man suspected of killing her ‘took the option of sleep’ last night while in garda custody in Offaly.

For Ashling’s devastated parents and for the wider community of Tullamore – incredulous and devastated that such a senseless, apparently random, act of extreme brutality could take place in their midst – there could be no such luxury. In such horrific circumstances, rest was impossible.

Amid the widespread shock and sadness at her murder, there also lies anger and a weary helplessness as we ask the question that could never have a satisfactory answer – why? Why did this happen?

Ashling had bothered no one, had taken no risks. The spot she had chosen for her run was a picturesque canal towpath - an extremely popular walking spot amongst locals. Evening had not yet fallen. She had ‘done everything right.’ And yet.

How is it possible that such a random attack could occur in broad day light in our society? And again, the wearying question - why can a woman not go about her daily life without falling victim to extreme violence?

How is it possible that we can continue to live in a so-called civilised society with the universal acknowledgement that, for women, such a random attack is always a lurking terror at the back of their mind. For every male runner out for a jog, indifferent to how well an area is lit or populated, is a female runner with her keys in her hand poised to defend herself, just in case. Afraid to take a quieter dark path, ‘just in case.’ Crossing the road to avoid lone men, ‘just in case.’

Caution is an automatic reflex for all women, everywhere – even here, a so-called ‘safe’ country. We don’t even realise we are doing it. It is hard-wired into us.

And it is tiring, so very tiring.

We ask for nothing only to be safe in our own homes. Safe in our parks and greenways. Safe in the world that we share.

We are angry – and we are grieving. Violence against women is endemic. The horrifying nature of Ashling Murphy’s tragic death in an area known as Fiona’s Way in memory of Fiona Pender – another Tullamore woman who disappeared in suspicious circumstances while seven months pregnant, almost 26 years ago – is testament to that.

And once again we are asking – amid our anger, our shock and our grief - what is society going to do about this problem of the violent men who walk amongst us?