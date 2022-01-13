| 5.6°C Dublin

Ashling Murphy was just going for a run… an hour before she was teaching children the ways of the world

Nicola Anderson

How is it possible that such a random attack could occur in broad day light in our society? Nicola Anderson writes 

Pictured: Ashling Murphy was a talented musician Expand

Pictured: Ashling Murphy was a talented musician

She was just going for a run. A simple pleasurable way to unwind at the end of the day.

Just an hour before, Ashling Murphy had stood in the classroom, teaching a group of seven-year-old children the ways of the world.

