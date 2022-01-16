The funeral mass for Ashling Murphy (23) will take place on Tuesday morning.

Parish priest of Kilcormac and Killoughney, Mount Bolus in Co Offaly, Fr Michael Meade will be the chief celebrant at the mass which will be attended by family and close friends.

According to the arrangements published on RIP.ie: “Ashling will repose in her family home on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm, strictly. Also on Monday from 3pm until 8pm, strictly. Rosary on both nights will take place at 8pm.

"Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Tuesday, please,” the notice stated.

Ashling's parents Kathleen and Raymond and sister Amy

Ashling's parents Kathleen and Raymond and sister Amy

It said that Ashling is sadly missed by her “heartbroken” family, dad Raymond, mum Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy, boyfriend Ryan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Primary school teacher Ms Murphy was murdered at around 4pm last Wednesday as she went for a run alongside the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Her death has sparked a wave of nationwide and international grief, leading to hundreds of vigils being held across Ireland and among the Irish diaspora globally.

Vigils will take place in cities as far away as Vancouver today to remember Ashling, and to call for action on violence against women.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can view the Mass Live on http://www.memoriallane.ie if people cannot view the main link, they can use back up link https://vimeo.com/event/741550/0a650c8d93

A memorial for Ashling Murphy in Tullamore. Photo: David Conachy.

A memorial for Ashling Murphy in Tullamore. Photo: David Conachy.

A makeshift shrine to Ashling Murphy at the vigil in her memory at Leinster House on Friday

A makeshift shrine to Ashling Murphy at the vigil in her memory at Leinster House on Friday