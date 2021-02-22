| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As the Government prepares to launch its new Plan for Living with Covid-19, what can you expect?

Getting children back to school and permitting construction workers back on site to build more homes remain key aims… but the debate over when the country will fully reopen is still ongoing

Taoiseach Micheál Martin viewing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre. Photo: Gerard McCarthy Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin viewing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Taoiseach Micheál Martin viewing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Taoiseach Micheál Martin viewing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

TOMORROW, the Government will launch its new Plan for Living with Covid-19 after conceding the existing strategy is no longer fit for purpose due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants and the introduction of the national vaccination programme.

Across Government, ministers and their advisers are playing down any expectation that the new plan will give people any clarity on when their lives will return to some form of normality. However, here is what we know so far about the plan.

Schools

The main focus of the strategy for the next five weeks is getting students back into classrooms so they can resume their education. All going according to plan, it is hoped Leaving Cert students, along with the first four years of primary school, will be sitting in classrooms from March 1.

Most Watched

Privacy