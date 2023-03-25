As end of eviction ban looms, experts say move is unlikely to lead to another spike in house prices here

Will the ending of the eviction ban, and the changes being brought in to support tenants at risk of eviction, have any effect on house prices?

There are fears among some that a glut of investor properties coming on the market will set off a new house-price spurt, just as raging property-price inflation has begun to ease.

The latest figures show that property prices rose in January, but at a much slower pace than in previous months. Prices were up by 6.1pc in the year to January. This is well down from the high values of 15.1pc in the year to February and March last year.

And there are concerns that up to 5,000 properties suddenly coming on the market with the lifting of the eviction ban will bring us back to double-digit property price growth, pricing more first-time buyers out of the market.

However, a range of housing experts have dismissed the likelihood that investors selling up in large numbers will re-ignite rapid property inflation.

The fundamental mismatch between supply and demand persists

Mortgage interest rates are likely to play a bigger role in determining the direction of property values, they said.

Director and head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, Dr John McCartney, said the ending of the eviction ban will not have an impact on house prices.

“Prices are determined by supply and demand. Lifting [or preserving] the evictions ban has no impact on either the number of dwellings in our housing stock nor the number of bodies that need accommodation.

“Rather, its implications are more for the distribution of bed spaces between tenants and owner-occupiers.”

He said higher interest rates will dampen demand and “all else equal, should have a dampening impact on prices”.

However, interventions such as the First Homes Scheme, the Help-to-Buy scheme and the loosening of mortgage lending rules will counteract rate rises and will put upward pressure on prices.

Independent economist Austin Hughes said the key factors affecting house prices this year are higher interest rates, financial market turmoil and tech job jitters.

But demand should be boosted by the Central Bank easing its lending limits and the prospect of fewer new home completions this year.

“It remains unclear which of these factors will dominate because there is so much uncertainty how these factors will play out,” he said.

Mr Hughes, formerly of KBC Bank, said it is also important to remember that many landlords are also saying they are giving the properties to family members, so these won’t come on to the market.

Co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute Dr Tom McDonnell said the ending of the eviction ban will only have a very small effect on property prices.

“More properties coming on the market means increased supply, and therefore a [small] negative impact on prices. Even so, the impact of rising interest rates will play a much more significant role. Rising interest rates will exert a range of impacts on house prices,” Dr McDonnell said.

We are currently undersupplied with second-hand stock – and have been for a while

He said he does not expect house prices to actually fall over the near term, although the growth in house prices is likely to continue its deceleration.

“The fundamental mismatch between supply and demand persists, and it’s hard to see falling house prices provided the economy itself doesn’t fall into recession.”

Paul Murgatroyd of estate agents DNG said the ending of the eviction ban next month will not lead to a large enough volume of properties coming to the sales market in the short term to influence overall price trends.

“We are currently undersupplied with second-hand stock for sale and have been for a while, so actually more properties for sale will be beneficial for the market,” Mr Murgatroyd said.

Managing director of MyHome.ie, Joanne Geary, said there is no data to suggest that the lifting of the eviction ban will affect house prices in any real way.

“If anything, it might encourage more small landlords to stay in the rental market which might mean less supply into the residential sales market, further tightening supply and leading to asking price inflation in residential property,” she said.

Ms Geary said a survey of potential home-buyers it conducted last month found that cost-of-living pressure was their biggest concern.

The survey found that more than half of respondents say they are worried that interest rate hikes will affect their ability to buy.

Ms Geary said there was weak sentiment on the prospects for many of being able to buy this year.

But despite this poor sentiment, robust demand still appears to be a strong feature of the property market with large numbers of the respondents financed and ready to go.

Almost two-thirds of respondents have finances in place to buy a property in the next year, and over half say they are confident about their ability to buy in that timeframe, she said.