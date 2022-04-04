Artists will be paid €325 per week under a pilot basic income scheme to be brought before ministers on Tuesday.

Long-awaited plans for the scheme will see artists guaranteed €1,300 a month at a cost of around €35m a year to the State.

Payments under the scheme will start in June 2022, it is understood.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot is set to open for applications early this year and is aimed at supporting artists and creative arts workers to support their practices.

The final pilot scheme follows public consultation, which took place earlier this year and Cabinet ministers are set to sign off on it tomorrow.

The main recommendation from the Government’s Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, set up in 2020, was that a basic income scheme be established.

The taskforce recommended that the income be set at the national minimum wage, which is currently €10.50 per hour, and cover an average working week, which would mean a weekly income of around €347 per week.

It is expected that around 2,000 artists will be covered by the pilot, which may be made permanent, depending on how successful it is.

One source with insight into the early negotiations for the scheme said that initially, there were plans for the scheme to be €380 per week, or €1,520 a month.

The scheme will aim to revitalise the pandemic-hit arts sector in Ireland and give security to artists who, according to the Theatre Forum in 2019, have lower weekly earnings than most other sectors of the economy.