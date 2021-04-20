Artist raped woman in his car after offering her a lift as she walked home through Dublin city

AN artist raped a woman in his car after offering her a lift as she walked home with shopping through central Dublin, it is alleged.

The woman said she believed she was going to die when the accused (30) forced her to perform a sex act and threatened to put her in the boot of the car.

The father-of-three was granted bail despite garda objections when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him in custody with consent to bail, subject to conditions.

The man is charged with orally raping the woman in a car in the north city centre last March 10.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Fergus Grant said the alleged victim was on her way home with shopping and was walking to get a taxi when the accused offered her a lift, saying his car was nearby.

It was alleged she got in and he sexually assaulted and orally raped her. Det Gda Grant said the woman had also stated the man threatened to put her in the boot of the car and she believed she was going to die.

She fled the scene and reported the alleged attack. Investigating gardai found a car in a car park to the rear of an inner city flats complex.

The gardai made contact with the last registered owner, who said he had sold it and provided documentation and phone number. On foot of this, the gardai executed a search warrant where the accused was staying.

He was there and when cautioned, he immediately denied the offence. A number of items were recovered including a car key, a clamping receipt and a phone.

Gardai also seized clothing believed to have been worn by the accused on the evening of the incident.The man came to a garda station for a voluntary interview before he abruptly decided to leave the station, Det

Gda Grant said.

Extensive CCTV footage was harvested, tracking the accused movements in the city centre on the date of the alleged incident.

He was seen going from Temple Bar across the Liffey before meeting the alleged victim. It was alleged they were seen making their way to a location, directly contradicting an account the accused had given of his movements, the garda said.

Det Gda Grant believed “damning” CCTV footage placed the accused in the car with the woman and there was a “litany of evidence linking him to the offence.”

The alleged victim was a competent and consistent witness, he said.

The accused was a foreign national with no residency status in Ireland and a current deportation order, the garda said.

The man was presumed innocent, had been interviewed on at least two occasions after going voluntarily to the gardai and had “always denied this,” his barrister Garrett Casey said.

He would say the CCTV does not place the alleged victim in the accused’s car. She was seen in the vicinity but not getting into it, Mr Casey said.

He also disputed the garda evidence of a deportation order. The garda said the accused had no familial ties to Ireland, but this was also disputed and he maintained he did have family members here and could live at his girlfriend’s address if granted bail. He also had three Irish-born children, Mr Casey said.

Judge Smyth granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000 with no cash required. However, he must also provide an independent surety of €3,000, half in cash.

Under bail conditions, the accused must surrender his passport, sign on daily at a garda station and have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear in Cloverhill District Court later this week.

