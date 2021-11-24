Artist Janet Banville, estranged wife of author John Banville, has died

Janet Banville, the textile artist and estranged wife of John Banville, has died following a stay in hospital.

Janet, who was a textile artist by profession, working in media including weaving and working in silk, met her husband in 1968 in San Francisco.

She was a native of St Louis, Missouri, and later moved to Berkeley, California, before moving to Ireland with her husband, where they settled in Howth, Co Dublin.

The couple have two adult sons and two grandchildren.

John Banville is one of Ireland’s best known and most decorated modern writers, having won numerous prestigious awards including the Booker Prize and the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature.

Following her death, a message posted on the funerals website RIP.ie read: “Banville, Janet (née Dunham), Howth, Co Dublin and formerly of St. Louis, Missouri and Berkeley, California passed away peacefully on November 22nd 2021, in the care of Blackrock Clinic.

“Beloved wife of John and devoted mother to Colm and Douglas. Very sadly missed by Ellen and Alice Quinn-Banville, her sister Ruth and brother Larry, daughter-in-law Catherine and by her grandchildren Joseph and Ruby.”

A private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Saturday, November 27, at noon at Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel, and can be viewed by members of the public online.

A memorial service and celebration of Mrs Banville’s life will be held at a later date.

