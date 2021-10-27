Arrest warrant issued after woman who admitted coughing on flight attendants in air rage incident failed to appear at court

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who admitted she coughed over air crew and passengers in an air rage incident at Belfast International Airport after she failed to appear at court.

Derry woman Sarah McGuire, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry, was due to appear before Antrim Magistrate’s Court sitting Ballymena heard from Ms McGuire’s solicitor who said that despite making several attempts to contact his client by writing to her and attempting to call her he was unable to get in contact with her.

The 39-year-old had her sentencing deferred six months ago by District Judge Nigel Broderick on the condition McGuire engaged with probation for a report and did not reoffend.

It was heard however that McGuire had not engaged with probation appointments, turning up “under the influence of alcohol” for one and late for another.

McGuire, whose young son was tragically killed in a road traffic accident, was arrested after she “lost her cool” when asked to put on a face mask on an Easyjet flight to Edinburgh on October 18 of last year.

She coughed on one member of ground staff while being ejected from the flight.

A prosecution lawyer said the member of ground staff had been concerned after the incident that they would infect their elderly grandmother, who they live with, after McGuire had coughed on him.

At the time, the court also heard McGuire had told passengers and staff to “f**k off “ while being ejected and shouted “everybody dies”.

She also became violent with police as she was being arrested inside the terminal building.

McGuire said during a police interview that she did not want to wear a face mask on board because of “anxiety”.

Today Judge Broderick, following McGuire’s failure to attend court, issued a warrant for her arrest.