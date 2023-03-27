Array of light– Solar farms switch-on in Wexford and Kilkenny to generate enough electricity to power 6,600 homes

With energy from the three installations in Wexford and Kilkenny will add enough electricity to the national grid to power the equivalent of 6,600 homes. Pictured, a solar farm. Photo: Stock image/Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Caroline O'Doherty, Environment Correspondent

Three new solar farms have been switched on, bringing solar-generated electricity to the south-east for the first time.