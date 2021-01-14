Around four million people to be vaccinated by end of September – Health Minister

Around four million people will be vaccinated by the end of September, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

In a letter to TDs last night, seen by Independent.ie, Mr Donnelly says that according to updated projections, 700,000 people are to receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March.

The government expects to receive a further 3.7m vaccine doses from April to the end of June and another 3.8m doses between July and the end of September.

According to these projections, up to four million people could get the two-dose vaccine by the end of September.

Last week, 40,000 people were vaccinated across all seven regional hospital groups, as well as residents and staff in long term care facilities such as nursing homes.

50,000 people are to receive the first dose of the vaccine this week from 65 vaccination teams working around the country, including hospital vaccinators, community vaccinators, school vaccinators and the National Ambulance Service administering the vaccinations seven days a week.

Separately, in a Fianna Fáil briefing note TDs were told all residents and staff in long term care facilities will receive their first vaccine by January 24. Residents in mental health and disability settings over the age of 65 will also have been given their first doses by this date.

TDs were told the vaccination of healthcare workers in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow began and this includes staff in the Beacon Hospital. The private hospital owned by businessman Denis O’Brien is being used as a mass vaccinate centre, according to the briefing.

“The centre facilitates a minimum of 100 vaccinations per hour and has the flexibility to rapidly expand. A peer vaccination team of up to 90 Beacon Hospital doctors and nurses will vaccinate staff Monday to Saturday,” the note said.

From this weekend, vaccination figures will be available online and will be “updated regularly”. From January 25, this data will be updated daily.

From February 1, daily vaccination figures will be available on the coronavirus tracker app.

The State currently receives 40,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine per week and Ireland has pre-ordered 875,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the first delivery of which was received earlier this week.

