Around 2,800 food vouchers distributed by Capuchin centre for people in need this Christmas

Around 2,800 food vouchers were being distributed today at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin’s city centre.

Every year since the late 1970’s, the centre has handed out food hampers to people in need, containing essentials to help them get through the Christmas period.

This year, things were being done differently because of Covid-19. For the centre to have dozens of volunteers in packing hampers in advance of today would not have been possible because of social distancing restrictions.

Alan Bailey who runs the day centre on Bow Street told Independent.ie: that this year for the first year ever, the decision was made to give out vouchers to the value of €40 which people can spend in a food store

"It will help people out with their Christmas shopping,” he explained.

Meanwhile Mr Bailey said that when it comes to fundraising, “people have been very generous, and they have continued to be this year.”

The numbers being assisted at the Bow Street centre continued to grow again this year, he said.

"Since the Covid crisis began, we changed from a drop-in centre to take away food supplies only.”

The centre is providing between 800 to 850 take-away dinners every day, and around 250 take-away breakfasts.

"In order to keep the place open, we split the staff into two halves,” he said.

The medical and dental clinics are still operating, Mr Bailey added.





Online Editors