Around 12,000 over-80s face delay in getting Covid-19 vaccine

Beryl Gaye (93) a resident at Bethany House in Co Westmeath gets the Covid vaccine from HSE Vaccinator Mary Farrell at the nursing home. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th January 2021

Around 12,000 people over the age of 80 face a delay in getting their Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks due to a shortage of Moderna jabs, it has emerged.

Former president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Ken Egan, a GP, said he had been contacted by other family doctors who are worried about the disappointment and anxiety among the 80-85 year age group who fear they will be among those who will lose out.

Last week the HSE told GPs the Moderna jab shortage would lead to a 15pc drop in supply for this age group, who number around 80,000 – resulting in a delay for around 12,000 in the cohort.

In the coming weeks the hope is the target to vaccinate all over 70s by mid-May will be met.

Dr Egan, who is a GP in Mayo, said: “There needs to be an appreciation of the disappointment and worry for this age group when it is not clear who will now be getting vaccinated next week.”

Dr Egan suggested until the shortage is sorted out the age profile for the vaccine should be changed from 80 to 85, to 83 to 85.

Meanwhile, the HSE said the estimated 160,000 aged 16 to 69 who have underlying conditions leaving them at “high risk” if they are infected with Covid-19 are being identified by their consultants and other means.

There is no point in them contacting their hospital doctor, nurse or GP at this point because they are still drawing up lists of people who are eligible for this Group 4 in the vaccination priority list.

“Given the complexity of the task we expect it will take some weeks to contact and vaccinate everyone.”

Once the identification is complete they will be contacted individually.

The first members of this around – around 10,000 people with neurological and intellectual disability conditions – are being vaccinated in disability centres.

Many people with the same diagnosis as those in Group 4 will have less severe disease and are regarded as high risk rather than very high risk so will be in Groups 5.They are aged 65 to 69 while others will be in group 7.

Online Editors