Around 100 Ukrainian refugees are being housed at the Aviva stadium this week as an emergency response to the growing amount of refugees arriving in Ireland.

It is understood the refugees are to be moved from the Dublin stadium to an alternative accommodation on Friday.

And independent.ie has learnt other sports facilities are being considered for similar use in response to the 130 refugees arriving in Ireland daily.

Some 50,000 are expected to arrive by the end of August.

It is understood that 42,893 refugees have arrived to date in Ireland.

Out of that, 32,653 (76pc) require accommodation. That is around the population size of Bray, Co Wicklow.

So far, 28,818 have been serviced with accommodation.

Ireland is accommodating seven times as many people as it was last year, as such the issue of finding homes is at the forefront of the refugee effort, worsened by the current housing crisis.

Refugees in need of accommodation have been moved between different centres such as hotels student accommodations, and youth hostels in response to the tourist season and academic year.

There are 1,135 emergency accommodations across the country, with 2,700 pledges to provide accommodation, which translates to over 900 properties that can offload the current pressure on temporary accommodation such as student accommodation and hotels,

Some of these student rooms and beds have already vacated in light of the approaching school year.

Over 730 rooms are currently in use for refugees at the Citywest Hotel, reaching its full capacity.

Citywest recently came under the public eye as refugees and asylum seekers were made to sleep on the floor and on chairs at the Citywest transit hub.

The Gormanston temporary emergency facility currently has a capacity for 320 beds, with 16 to a tent. They housed 60 people in tents this week.

Arena style accommodation, such as the Aviva Stadium, is forming as part of the answer to tackle the Ukrainian Refugee crisis.

Among other measures considered to ease the strain of temporary accommodations are religious buildings, modular homes, and vacant properties.

The Association of Religious Missionaries of Ireland and the Church of Ireland have coordinated with the Government to use religious buildings for accommodation purposes. The typical capacity is 50 to 100 people.

Vacant buildings are also being identified as potential long term accommodations, repurposing the buildings for long term use.

But even such strategies take time with some requiring extensive reconstruction to make sure it is up to date, such as modern ventilation and current fire safety standards.

Another factor is finding people to run such a facility, able to provide catering, maintenance, security, and wellbeing support for long term residents.

Modular homes for Ukrainian refugees are also being developed, aiming for the creation of 500 units which will accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainians.

Work on these units is anticipated to begin next month with the first units built by November, and finalised by the fourth quarter of 2023.