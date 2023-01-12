Around 100 people gather in East Wall to protest over refugee centre

Around 100 people gathered in Dublin’s East Wall outside an old ESB building to protest about its current use as a centre to house refugees.

The crowd gathered at 5pm and marched along East Wall Road while being monitored by a relatively small Garda presence in police cruisers and on bicycles.

When the protesters reached the entrance to the Port Tunnel about 5.30pm they blocked its entrance and exit as well as halting traffic on the East Wall Road.

Chants of “Irish lives matter” and “help the Irish” were sporadically shouted from the centre of the crossing as dozens of commuters honked their horns in frustration at the gridlock during rush hour.

One man attempted to drive through the protest but he was stopped as men surrounded the car.

He eventually reversed and left the scene.

The entrance was blocked for 30 minutes, causing considerable tailbacks, but at 6pm the protesters eventually let traffic through and walked back towards the ESB building brandishing signs that read "caring about Irish people isn’t far right” and “coming soon to an empty building near you”.

This protest was the latest in a series of anti-immigration events held across the country.

Meanwhile, more than 50 people staged a march and protest in the north Cork town of Fermoy over immigration policies.

The group marched from Christ Church by Fermoy Park to Kent Bridge this evening where traffic through the town was briefly delayed.

Protest organisers agreed to keep the demonstration off the roadway so as not to impede traffic when a number of motorists explained their plight and the urgency of their journeys.

Fermoy gardaí monitored the protest, which was organised one month after a major anti-racism rally in the town.

That rally was organised after anti-asylum seeker campaigners had protested outside a former convent in the town which is now being used to house international refugees.

Protestors tonight slated the Government and accused them of a shambolic response to the asylum seeker crisis, which they warned has exerted unnecessary pressure on an already severe housing crisis in Ireland.

Protest organisers also accused the Irish media of being complicit with the Government and failing to highlight the consequences of what they claimed were excessive levels of immigration.

Elsewhere, a garda public order van and two patrol cars blocked the entrance to the Abbey Hotel in Athy, Co Kildare, housing asylum-seekers where a small group of protesters stood on both sides of the road outside.

Chanting “out, out, out” and “house the Irish first”, the group of around 40 demonstrators marched through the streets of the town and briefly gathered outside the office of Labour Party senator Mark Wall before assembling in the town square.

The group of men and women, mostly aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, called for a change in Government to address the housing crisis.

One woman, who claimed she was homeless after fleeing domestic violence, told the crowd she had nowhere to live and should be housed in the hotel instead of the asylum-seekers.