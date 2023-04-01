| 8.3°C Dublin

Army general in charge of illegal drinking party that ended with sexual assault was promoted

Several officers to be disciplined over ‘social gathering’ that broke Covid-19 restrictions

Pressure intensifies on Chief of Staff for ‘responsibility and accountability’ in military

Senior Defence Force officers now face heavy disciplinary action over the party held in June 2020. Photo: Stock image Expand
Senior Defence Force officers now face heavy disciplinary action over the party held in June 2020. Photo: Stock image

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

The Army general in charge of an illegal drinking party that ended with a sexual assault was subsequently promoted.

Brigadier General Brian Cleary was commander of the military’s Covid-19 response group, which broke pandemic restrictions with the social gathering. He has been found to have shown “a lack of judgment and supervision”.

