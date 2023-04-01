Army general in charge of illegal drinking party that ended with sexual assault was promoted

The Army general in charge of an illegal drinking party that ended with a sexual assault was subsequently promoted.

Brigadier General Brian Cleary was commander of the military’s Covid-19 response group, which broke pandemic restrictions with the social gathering. He has been found to have shown “a lack of judgment and supervision”.

The military top brass is already under the spotlight over a report on a culture of verbal, physical and sexual abuse within the Defence Forces.

The report, by the Independent Review Group, says the Defence Forces “barely tolerates women”.

Several senior officers now face heavy disciplinary action for holding the party.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has intensified the pressure on the Defence Forces Chief of Staff to take harsher disciplinary action against those in charge of the group that had the alcohol-fuelled barbecue during Covid-19 restrictions.

A comparison is being made in government circles with the fines imposed on senior officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs for a champagne party, which was a far less serious incident.

Alcohol was bought and served at the party in the Defence Forces’ Covid Task Force HQ at McKee Barracks in Dublin on June 25, 2020.

The party was attended by at least 37 people, despite restrictions at the time limiting gatherings to 15. The party started at 2pm and finished up some time after 9.30pm.

The sexual assault of a female soldier and the physical assault of another occurred after the event. There has been a conviction for a number of offences, including sexual assault, in the court martial system and sentencing is awaited.

The Defence Forces set up a Joint Task Force, made up of the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps, to help in the fight against the pandemic, headed by Brig Gen Cleary, in 2020.

Although his military rank remained the same, later in the year he was promoted to General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, putting him in charge of the Army in the south of the country, headquartered in Collins Barracks, Cork.

By that point, the party and sexual assault allegations were belatedly being investigated by the Military Police.

A subsequent independent investigation has now found the holding of a barbecue – by the very group in charge of the Army’s pandemic response – was in breach of restrictions as “the requirements under the Covid legislation at the time were not adhered to”.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy also condemned the holding of the party.

“I will reiterate my position that this lunch/BBQ should not have happened, that it was ill-advised, inappropriate and should not have happened in the given time and context. The incident reflects a lack of judgment and supervision by the commander of the JFT and his leadership team,” he said in a submission to the investigation.

The Chief of Staff sanctioned three senior officers involved for breaches of army rules on serving alcohol. The reprimands, known as “parading” in military terms, is a verbal reprimand and goes on the officer’s personal record.

The Tánaiste has now ordered the Chief of Staff to “review” these punishments and go further. Mr Martin said the organisation of the event “represented very poor judgment by all concerned”.

However, he declined to say if he had confidence in the commander.

“I am not going to comment on individual officers,” he told the Irish Independent.

Mr Martin piled pressure on the Chief of Staff to take action in the wake of the wider review of the Defence Forces culture.

“We cannot ignore either the findings in the Mohan Report, published last week, which also point to the need for a complete reset in the Defence Forces culture, with regard to responsibility and accountability,” he said in the Dáil this week.

The Defence Forces said the Chief of Staff will review the matter “following the publication of the Mohan Report and pending the outcome of the general court martial”.

“Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment further on this matter,” a spokesperson said.

The investigation by barrister Hugh Mohan is scathing of the seven-hour party held for entertainment and social reasons, saying it was “against the very spirit of what was required of all citizens of the country, let alone what would have been expected of a team that was part of the State’s critical response to the pandemic”.

Brig Gen Cleary was asked for comment on the Mohan Report and its findings, but did not respond.

President Michael D Higgins has added his condemnation to “criminal behaviour” revealed in the Independent Review Group report.

The President said the review highlighted that “there can be no continuation of any of this deeply unacceptable, indeed criminal, behaviour”.

Pointing out that he is Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, Mr Higgins said he read the report “with a sense of shame, but also so much hurt for those serving women and men who had dedicated their lives to serving our country and to working as international peacekeepers and who have been abused while serving as members of the Defence Forces”.

The President said victims were often abused by those of a higher rank.

“It is explicitly stated in the report that there is a continuing systemic problem of incidents of bullying, harassment, discrimination and sexual harassment within the Defence Forces,” he added.