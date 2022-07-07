Armagh cheat teacher behind sinister threats blindsided me, says former principal

The former head of a Co Armagh school has distanced herself from a maths teacher who harassed staff as part of a cover-up after he helped students cheat in exams.

Dr Pat McGuckian said she had been “completely blindsided” by Patrick Hollywood’s “deception and corruption”.

Hollywood (41) has admitted 19 charges linked to his time as a teacher at St Patrick’s High School in Keady, including harassing Dr McGuckian.

He warned of violence in some threatening letters to colleagues, claiming he had the “complete support of IRA volunteers”, Newry Crown Court was told.

The defendant entered guilty pleas to seven charges of making a threat to kill, six of harassment, four of attempted intimidation and single counts of forgery and causing another person to fear that violence would be used against them.

All of the crimes were committed on dates between December 31, 2016, and December 1, 2018.

Dr McGuckian resigned from her post in April 2018, citing what she described as “a vicious campaign of bullying and harassment” that included receiving a series of malicious and anonymous letters.

She said she now wanted to place on record her concerns about a representation made on behalf of the defendant at Newry Crown Court on July 4.

Dr McGuckian denied absolutely any allegation made by Hollywood that she either directly or indirectly was party to or condoned his actions. Copies of a statement to this effect have been sent to the court and the Public Prosecution Service.

Dr McGuckian said she had remained silent to allow Hollywood’s trial to conclude.

“After [his] admission of guilt to the charge of harassment against me, there are some points that require clarification,” she added.

“He was a man I trusted absolutely. I was completely blindsided by the level of deception and corruption from someone who I thought adhered to the high standards of professionalism and integrity to which I have adhered during a career in education spanning 34 years.

“Until this disgraceful sequence of events, my integrity as an educator was unquestioned; my reputation was impeccable.

“It is a deep regret that malpractice occurred during my stewardship of St Patrick’s High School.”

Dr McGuckian said independent investigations conducted by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools in March 2018 and the CCEA exam board in April 2018 had found in her favour. She added: “I would also like to put on record that it was I who made the request for an external investigation to be conducted. I accept responsibility for the missed opportunities to uncover Mr Hollywood’s malpractice in mathematics, for which I was sanctioned by CCEA.

“Being a teacher is not just about the imparting of information, but even more crucially the formation of character.

“Mr Hollywood’s deliberate malpractice, followed by his vicious campaign of harassment, represent, in my view, the antithesis of what a teacher should be.

“Since taking early retirement, I have been engaged in educational research at Queen’s University, Belfast, and graduated as a Doctor of Education on July 2.

“I hope to be able to use my knowledge and voice to contribute positively to education for the good of all young people.”

Dr McGuckian added she now wanted to move on after setting the record straight.