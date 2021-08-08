Arlene Foster yet to receive any of £125,000 owed by TV doctor Christian Jessen

TV doctor Christian Jessen has yet to pay former first minister Arlene Foster a penny in libel damages.

The Embarrassing Bodies star was ordered by the high court to hand over £125,000 to the ex-DUP leader and cover her legal costs after making false claims about her marriage.

But more than two months on from the judgment, the Channel 4 medic has still not settled the bill.

Sunday Life understands that lawyers for Mrs Foster are to enact enforcement proceedings against him to recover the outstanding cash.

Although Companies House records show his Rubber Glove production firm has just £22,582 in the bank, sources claim the TV presenter owns properties in London worth more than a combined £1million.

Enforcement action could result in one of these being sold so Dr Jessen can settle his debts.

A source with knowledge of the case said: “He had until the middle of July to appeal the ruling, an option he chose not to take.

“Arlene Foster is yet to receive a penny from him, so enforcement proceedings will begin soon.

“He has two properties in London which have a combined value of more than seven figures.

“Regardless of whether he owns the properties outright, there is sufficient equity on them for him to satisfy the libel damages.

“Dr Jessen also has an online pharmacy, writes for a lifestyle magazine and earns money through re-runs of Embarrassing Bodies. He has a steady income stream.”

A GoFundMe page set up by the medic to pay off Mrs Foster’s £125,000 damages award has attracted just £9,878 in donations.

Speaking to this newspaper after the judgment, he claimed to be running out of money and said he could go bankrupt.

Dr Jessen explained: “I’m down to my last £20,000 and that won’t last long.

“I don’t have the money, so if the crowdfunding doesn’t work, I may have to declare myself bankrupt.”

Dr Jessen also said he bitterly regretted sending the malicious and false tweet accusing the former DUP leader of infidelity.

He claimed that he was in the grip of severe depression when he posted the message and had not been thinking straight.

He added he believed the £125,000 penalty was harsh and that the “punishment did not fit the crime”.

The defamatory tweet was seen by Dr Jessen’s 300,000 followers, and when asked to remove it by lawyers, he replied “LOL” and refused to do so for two weeks.

During a libel hearing at Belfast High Court, a clearly upset Mrs Foster told how the false allegation had “cut to the core” and “trashed” her private life.

Awarding the former politician £125,000 in damages, Mr Justice McAlinden described Dr Jessen’s comments as “outrageous”.

Mrs Foster’s lawyer Paul Tweed said he hoped the ruling would become a “watershed” for all women who have been attacked on social media.