Arlene Foster yet to receive any of £125,000 owed by TV doctor Christian Jessen

Dr Christian Jessen (left) and Arlene Foster

Dr Christian Jessen (left) and Arlene Foster

Ciaran Barnes

TV doctor Christian Jessen has yet to pay former first minister Arlene Foster a penny in libel damages.

The Embarrassing Bodies star was ordered by the high court to hand over £125,000 to the ex-DUP leader and cover her legal costs after making false claims about her marriage.

But more than two months on from the judgment, the Channel 4 medic has still not settled the bill.

