Arlene Foster takes pop at Republic for holding referendums until it gets the ‘right’ result

Arlene Foster has weighed in on a debate online and accused the State of holding referendums until it gets the “right” answer.

The Former First Minister of Northern Ireland said: “In ROI if they don’t get the result they like in a referendum they just hold another one until they get the ‘right’ answer…”

Ms Foster said this in relation to comments online from DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Donaldson shared a message on Twitter today in which he laid out seven issues that he said will be the “basis for judging” any alternative arrangements that may replace the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP leader said: “The continued opposition of @duponline to the protocol is not in question.”

“Our seven tests are and will be the basis for judging any alternative arrangements that may replace the protocol. This includes full reinstatement of Article 6 of the Acts of Union and our place in the UK.”

In response to Mr Donaldson’s tweet, Deputy Neale Richmond said: “You know the easiest and probably only way to meet all these seven tests? Yep, reversing #Brexit altogether!”

Deputy Richmond told Independent.ie that he felt Ms Foster’s comment was “ignorant”.

"I think that's an ignorant and misguided comment from Arlene. She fails to mention that after the Irish people rejected the first Nice and Lisbon Referenda, the then Irish Government secured substantial changes that made the Treaties acceptable, it's called being proactive,” Deputy Richmond said.

"Therefore, it's a bit tough to take such a false equivalence from a former politician who held the balance of power in Westminster during a key part of the Brexit negotiation but said no to everything, failing to be proactive.”

Deputy Richmond said the DUP “dismissed” concerns raised during Brexit negotiations on how it would impact the island of Ireland.

"Arlene never addressed my original point that ultimately the easiest way for the decent tests of the DUP to be met was of course for Brexit never to have happened or be reversed,” he said.

"Brexit makes little sense, even less in the world of the DUP who campaigned so hard for it but dismissed any of the very real concerns raised on how the result could impact life on this island and the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement."