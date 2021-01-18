| 4.3°C Dublin

Are too many of us bending the rules of this lockdown?

Eilish O'Regan

People take a walk along the south wall to Dublin&rsquo;s Poolbeg lighthouse as Covid-19 restrictions continue. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Lockdown is not driving down Covid-19 fast enough – so are too many of us bending the rules?

It may be a case of pushing the boundaries too far at a time when the more infectious UK strain of the virus is such a threat and spreading at speed.

But whether it’s drifting back to the workplace or even something as simple as meeting up for a takeaway coffee with a friend in the park, people who have options to stay at home may be finding too many loopholes which will only prolong the current crisis.

