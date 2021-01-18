Are too many of us bending the rules of this lockdown?

Lockdown is not driving down Covid-19 fast enough – so are too many of us bending the rules?

It may be a case of pushing the boundaries too far at a time when the more infectious UK strain of the virus is such a threat and spreading at speed.

But whether it’s drifting back to the workplace or even something as simple as meeting up for a takeaway coffee with a friend in the park, people who have options to stay at home may be finding too many loopholes which will only prolong the current crisis.

On the move

If you think there are more cars on the road than during the first lockdown, you are right. Volumes of traffic are much higher than the first week of the spring lockdown and some routes are at nearly double that figure now, Conor Faughnan of AA Roadwatch, confirmed yesterday. Volumes on most routes are up over 50pc on last March 30 to April 3. It’s closer to the traffic volumes we saw in mid-May last year, when phase one of the re-opening began on May 18.

This lockdown is making a difference – just not enough. With so many services shut, traffic volumes are significantly down on ‘normal’. Most routes were at around 60pc of 2020 at the start of the new year and they have since dropped by 7pc. There is also less cross-border traffic.

Back to the office

The big bane of public health chiefs this lockdown is the number of people who are back in the workplace.

Attendance at workplaces was at around 50pc on January 10, much higher again that in the spring.

Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said this could jeopardise the fall in infections and leave hospitals struggling with high admissions for longer.

Workplaces can be prime sites for spreading the virus as physical distancing and mask wearing can be neglected. High touch areas can end up as vectors for spread. If one person has the virus they can infect several colleagues. Then there is the movement around getting to and from work, be it in a car or on public transport, posing more opportunities for infection.

Read More

Coffee with a friend

It’s not just the big flexing of rules that cause concern. Meeting up with a friend outdoors for a takeaway coffee and not physically distancing carries risks. In the UK a new poster campaign warns “don’t let coffee cost lives”.

The message is that if your are getting a coffee, remember to wash your hands, cover your face and keep your distance. A common feature here is people from different households finding a window sill to sit on to have their coffee and chat – but no physical distancing.

Jogging on the footpath

It’s still rare to see a jogger on a busy footpath wearing a face mask. Most pedestrians take a wide berth if they see a heavy breathing jogger striding towards them.

Scientists say a jogger may create more virus in the atmosphere around them than a person walking. However, they pass the other oncoming person more quickly and the risk is low.

But there is always the chance a jogger will uncontrollably cough or sneeze passing by pedestrians. With the new more infectious virus circulating, they should wear a face mask as a precaution, particularly if running on narrow paths.

Close contacts

The most up-to-date figures show that people who are infected now say they have just one close contact. It is slightly higher when household contacts are included.

However, the question must be asked is everyone being entirely honest?

Also most close contacts are not now being tested for the virus unless they develop symptoms. They should be restricting their movements but it is impossible to prove if everyone is following this advice if they continue to feel well. They may have the virus and be asymptomatic, unwittingly putting others at risk.

Following the rules

The most recent public opinion survey commissioned by the Health Department indicates that around 60pc of people are following the lockdown rules.

That’s up from 49pc in December, but it still leaves a substantial number who are not fully complying. It is lower in men at 55pc.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said improvements in case numbers are not happening fast enough. Daily cases have fallen but now appear to be stabilising at too high a level.