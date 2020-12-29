| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell faces many challenges in new role as head of Dublin diocese

The appointment is one of the most significant in the Irish Church involving oversight of up to one million Catholics

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell has a range of experience in administration, pastoral ministry and seminary formation Expand

Close

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell has a range of experience in administration, pastoral ministry and seminary formation

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell has a range of experience in administration, pastoral ministry and seminary formation

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell has a range of experience in administration, pastoral ministry and seminary formation

Sarah MacDonald

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell, whom Pope Francis has chosen to succeed Archbishop Diarmuid Martin in Dublin, the country’s largest Catholic diocese, takes up his role at a most challenging time.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shut churches to public masses for the third time since last March, finances are down between 50-60pc, while the diocese is currently implementing a redundancy scheme shedding talented staff in a bid to reduce costs.

At a more general level, vocations remain thin on the ground, while a 2016 Towers Watson report showed 57pc of Dublin’s priests were then over 60, weekly mass attendances in Dublin’s 198 parishes stood at 20-22pc but were as low as 2-3pc in some inner-city parishes.

Privacy