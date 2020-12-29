Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell faces many challenges in new role as head of Dublin diocese

Archbishop-elect Dermot Farrell, whom Pope Francis has chosen to succeed Archbishop Diarmuid Martin in Dublin, the country’s largest Catholic diocese, takes up his role at a most challenging time.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shut churches to public masses for the third time since last March, finances are down between 50-60pc, while the diocese is currently implementing a redundancy scheme shedding talented staff in a bid to reduce costs.

At a more general level, vocations remain thin on the ground, while a 2016 Towers Watson report showed 57pc of Dublin’s priests were then over 60, weekly mass attendances in Dublin’s 198 parishes stood at 20-22pc but were as low as 2-3pc in some inner-city parishes.

Those challenges might seem daunting to a man of fewer talents than Dermot Farrell.

The job spec for Dublin should come with a health warning – just think of the firestorm Archbishop Martin faced over the mishandling of clerical sexual abuse by his predecessors in the diocese, as documented by the Murphy Report.

The ground-breaking work done by Dr Martin on safeguarding paves the way for his successor to concentrate on issues such as reform, renewal, rebuilding the clergy, and the possibility of a national synod for the Irish Church.

This would not be possible if Dr Martin had not done his clean-up.

His strategy divided clergy and bishops alike, many of whom felt he was too much in the pocket of abuse survivors.

Among the wider faithful, he was well-liked and will be missed. Archbishop Martin turned 75 in April and, as required by church law, tendered his resignation, though he had already told Pope Francis long before that of his wish to retire.

If Diarmuid Martin inherited a poison chalice in 2003, Dermot Farrell’s glass is half full.

The appointment is one of the most significant in the Irish Church involving oversight of up to one million Catholics in what is the most secular Irish diocese.

Dr Farrell, who was appointed bishop of Ossory in 2018, was widely whispered to be in line for the position in Dublin but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed any announcement until now.

His attendance at a meeting between the Taoiseach and the four Catholic archbishops last October 28 was seen as an indication that the choice had been formally made.

A native of Castletown-Geoghegan, Co Westmeath, the 66-year-old has a range of experience in administration, pastoral ministry and seminary formation. He was elected finance secretary of the Irish Bishops’ Conference in March 2019, a role which will stand to him as he addresses Dublin’s financial crisis.

Ordained in 1980, the incoming leader of Dublin has a doctorate in theology from the Gregorian University in Rome and served for a time as director of formation in the Irish College in Rome before he returned to Maynooth to lecture in moral theology. He served as a curate in Tullamore parish while lecturing in Maynooth and was later appointed President of St Patrick’s College Maynooth in 1996.

He retired from this position in 2007 and became a parish priest in Dunboyne in the diocese of Meath.

The current president of Maynooth, Professor Michael Mullaney, said that during his tenure there Dr Farrell demonstrated a zeal for renewing priestly formation and he praised his extraordinary work ethic, wise stewardship and his guidance of the evolving relationship between St Patrick’s College and the then newly established NUI Maynooth, now Maynooth University.

“A highly competent and innovative administrator, he will bring to his new and demanding pastoral and administrative responsibilities a fresh energy and vision to lead the Archdiocese of Dublin and the wider Church in Ireland,” Prof Mullaney said.

Finola Bruton, whom Bishop Farrell appointed as chairperson of Dunboyne’s Parish Pastoral Council when he was parish priest there for 11 years, agreed. She told the Irish Independent: “Everybody feels that the archdiocese of Dublin is in very safe and wise hands.”

His extensive administrative experience has seen him serve on various boards and committees including the Board of Allianz plc; the Governing Body of the National University of Ireland, Maynooth; the Theological Department of the Irish Inter-Church Committee, and as National Director of the Permanent Diaconate. He is currently Chairman of Veritas Communications.

According to Finola Bruton, wife of the former Taoiseach John Bruton, people in Dunboyne have huge regard for Dermot Farrell because “he really was a good shepherd”.

“He managed to get so many people involved in the church and various parish committees. His main aim was to get the laity involved. He is highly intelligent and articulate, and he also has sound judgment. He is a great listener.”

She also sees the one-time theologian as “somebody who thinks out into the future and thinks long and hard about where the Church is going and what we need to do in the new age we are living in.”

At his press conference on Tuesday, Bishop Farrell showed himself to be a cautious man, not given to media sound bytes and giving very little away about his plans for Dublin.

Shy and with something of an academic air about him, it remains to be seen how his personality will play out with the plain people of inner-city Dublin. Though he insists he will now be cheering for Dublin in Croke Park.

As to whether he is a natural successor to Diarmuid Martin, Finola Bruton observed: “I think Diarmuid Martin has done a very good job in very difficult circumstances, but I think Dermot Farrell will bring a new vision and energy.”

However, censured priest Fr Tony Flannery has expressed concern that Archbishop-elect Farrell may not be able to stand up to the vocal and campaigning traditionalist groups who are ever more prominent in the Irish church context.

Archbishop-elect Farrell, according to Fr Flannery, is “a churchman at his core” and he will need to be freer if he is to be equal to the task he now faces.

How Archbishop-elect Farrell faces up to the proliferation of parishes without priests, women’s equality and the power struggle between those in favour of reform in the Church and the traditionalists who oppose any change, will be a test of the man and his leadership.