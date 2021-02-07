Archbishop condemns ‘inhuman violence’ after spate of knife crime in Dublin

Dublin’s newly installed Archbishop has strongly condemned the prevalence of knife crime in the capital as he prayed for those “mortally wounded” in recent acts of “inhuman violence”.

Speaking in the Church of the Holy Spirit in Ballymun, Dublin, Archbishop Dermot Farrell warned that people have become desensitised to “knife violence and the resulting tragic deaths” and he regretted the loss of empathy towards other human beings.

He told the local parish community that courage was needed to communicate a vision of non-violence to a culture which “advocates carrying knives and wielding them to intimidate people or settle disagreements”.

“Knife crime and violence, which is self-destructive, must always be condemned,” he said.

Dr Farrell’s comments follow several violent incidents involving knife crime in the city in recent weeks.

He said the threat to life posed by knife violence must be addressed “with the full strength of our Catholic faith”.

He also reached out to one local family grieving the death of their child through a violent incident and prayed that they might experience consolation, healing, and reconciliation.

Dr Farrell said that while laws and regulations may help address violence on the streets or in homes, what was needed was a different way of thinking which turns such a dominant and destructive culture on its head.

“We need to come to the realisation that in wielding a knife, everything can be lost, and nothing gained.”

He stressed that carrying a knife does not ensure a person’s security. Sooner or later, the knife, he warned, would be used “in a malicious way” which put people in the way of serious injury or death.

“This is not the way to construct a world that is safe - safe for ourselves, safe for each other, safe for our children, and safe for the vulnerable - be they old or young, friend or stranger. Violence is the not the way of the strong; in the end, violence is the way of those who see no other way.”

The Archbishop of Dublin suggested that if the problem of violence is to be overcome, a spiritual and moral conversion was needed in order to build a culture of non-violence in the capital.

“We need to recover what it means to be a sister or a brother, friend and neighbour,” he said as he prayed for “innocent people accidentally involved in evil” and that broken hearts would find consolation, forgiveness and healing.

