Appointment of new chair of Shannon Group is cancelled amid concern over Twitter comments

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has decided to cancel the appointment of the new chair of the Shannon Group over concerns about comments made on Twitter.

Businessman Aaron Forde was announced as the Government appointed chair of the group on Tuesday afternoon.

However, after questions were put to Mr Ryan about comments made on Mr Forde’s Twitter account the Green Party leader has decided not to go ahead with the appointment.

Mr Forde deleted his social media account after independent.ie asked him about comments he made about the Green Party, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and social welfare recipients.

The agri-food businessman said he “did not recall” tweets about social welfare recipients.

A spokesperson for Mr Ryan said: “The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has announced that he will not be proceeding with the appointment of Mr Aaron Forde as chair of Shannon Group.

“In a phone conversation this evening Mr Ryan indicated that Mr Forde’s use of social media was below the standard expected of the chair of a state board.

“This is an important time for Shannon Group which has to chart a way through the crisis caused by the pandemic and plan for recovery. The Department of Transport will work to appoint a chair as quickly as possible.”

In a letter to the Minister, Mr Forde “apologised unreservedly for remarks I made on Twitter which have become the subject of focus”.

“The language used in a particular Tweet was wrong, insensitive and needless. I am truly sorry.

“In particular, I wish to apologise to people from the traveller community. I wish to also apologise to you personally and your government colleagues for the inconvenience and distraction this has caused at what is a crucial time for the country.

“Throughout my over 30 year career to date, I have always strived to contribute professionally and thoughtfully in everything I do. As those who know me best will attest to, I am a passionate believer in the economic and social advancement of the country and the important contribution we can all make.

“Alongside my strong belief in the importance of our food and agriculture sector, as someone from the regions I have been an advocate for balanced regional development for decades. I have worked alongside people in national and regional roles to develop and support decisions which serve to better deliver economic and social advancement in favour of the regions. I know that this is a subject we share a common interest in and I will continue to support you and others who are charged with advancing such policies at this time.

"I wish everyone associated with Shannon Group Plc every success. It is a crucial organisation with an important regional, national and international remit. I will continue to be a strong supporter of the team’s efforts into the future.

“In conclusion, thank you for giving me the privilege of being selected to serve as a chair of a State authority. I extend once more my regret and apologies.”

Online Editors